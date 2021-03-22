LEWISTON —A 15-year-old girl has been missing since leaving a local youth shelter Thursday, police said.

Lanie Nolan of Oakland had been living at New Beginnings at 491 Main St. when she was last seen at 2:30 p.m. and said she was “going for a walk,” according to a media statement from Lt. David St. Pierre.

At 4 p.m., the youth shelter contacted local police to report she’d failed to return.

“At this time, officers and detectives are actively investigating and in contact with Lanie’s parents and friends in hopes of learning possible reasons for her going missing,” St. Pierre wrote. “It appears she may have left the area willingly with an older male, age 23, with whom she has been communicating with via social media.”

St. Pierre said the man was believed to be from Vacaville, California, who may be driving a blue 2001 Ford Mustang with California license plates 5LQL188.

St. Pierre said Nolan may have been picked up by that man.

Nolan is described as a “fair-complexioned” white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, gray pants, sneakers and eyeglasses.

If anyone has any information that may help in locating Nolan, they are asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421 and ask for dispatch or call Detective Joey Brown at 207-513-3001.

