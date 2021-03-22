Stephen Douglass Nason, 58, a lifelong resident of Kennebunk, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a lengthy illness with his family by his side.

Stephen was born Dec. 8, 1962 in Corning, New York, a son of Douglass W. Nason, Jr. and Eleanor Ida (Cousens) Nason. He graduated from Kennebunk High School in the class of 1981.

He started his own business moving heavy equipment for several years, and then worked for the Maine Turnpike Authority for several years. More recently he worked for the town of Kennebunk doing road maintenance and as a mechanic until his illness made it difficult to continue.

Over the years he built five rat custom hot rods and displayed them at car shows in the York County area. Stephen was a member of the Rod and Kustom Kruisers of Maine and Krazy Kruizers. He was a former member and past Master of the York Lodge, AF&AM of West Kennebunk. A few years ago he purchased a camp in Andover, Maine, and enjoyed restoring it and spending time with his family, friends and beloved dogs.

Steve was predeceased by his father, Douglass W. Nason, Jr. in 2019.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Suzanne “Sue” (Paul) Nason of Kennebunk; his mother, Eleanor I. (Cousens) Nason of Saco; his beloved sons, Joshua Nason and his wife Samantha and Brian Nason, all of Kennebunk; sisters, Verna Linskey and her husband William of Saco and Lennore Michaels and her husband Paul of Kennebunk; two beloved granddaughters, Karissa and Julianna Nason of Kennebunk, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial visiting hours will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at all times.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service at a car show will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: No Place Like Home, 14 Bourne St., Kennebunk, ME 04043 in Steve’s memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Stephen’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

