FRIDAY

Lenten haddock chowder take-out dinner, including a pint of homemade haddock chowder, a package of oyster crackers and dessert. 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Customers must enter through the east parking lot and follow the signs to the pick-up area. $10 and available first come, first served. Please bring the exact amount in cash or a check made out to All Saints Parish.

Lenten haddock take-out supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco. $11 adults/$6 children. Please order in advance by calling 618-7662.

Lenten haddock take-out dinner, sponsored by St. Thomas Council of the Knights of Columbus, including baked haddock, mashed potatoes, peas, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and two chocolate chip cookies. $12 paid in advance. Pick-up at St. Ignatius Gymnasium, 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford. To order, call Terry Sylvanus at 324-0967 or Rick Southwick at 850-1343.

Take-out fish dinner, including baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, vegetables, rolls, and desserts. Pick-up is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. $10. Pre-order through the parish office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday by calling 857-0490.

