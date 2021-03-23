New work at Gallery 302

A colorful new exhibition by members of the Bridgton Art Guild is now on show at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., through May 7. In response to Marge Piercy’s poem “Colors Passing Through Us,” Guild artists produced a range of intriguing and personal works filled with vibrant color.

The gallery is also happy to have Ruth Boisvert as a member of its cooperative. Boisvert majored in ceramics at the School for American Craftsmen in Rochester, New York, and is now focused on needle felting, most recently her “Literary Feltations” based on characters from her favorite childhood books. Five percent of her sales will be donated to the Bridgton Public Library.

For more information, call 647-2787, go to gallery302.com or visit the gallery on Facebook.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Bridgton Hospital has had a very positive response to its recent COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Those age 50 and older, as well as education staff, teachers and licensed day care providers are eligible to receive the vaccine. The hospital is now scheduling appointments on a first-come, first-served basis depending on the amount of vaccine it receives. Those wishing to arrange an appointment should call 520-2917 or go to cmhc.org/get-covid-vaccine/. The scheduling link is apps.cmhc.org/CovidVaccineRegistration/signups/add?page=add. Check the sites daily for updated information. A community advocate is reaching out to help those who do not have internet access schedule an appointment.

The Bridgton Community Center will become a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 for individuals 50 years or older. A pre-scheduled appointment is required and may be made by calling the Southern Maine Agency on Aging at 396-6500, selecting “option one” and following the instructions.

Bridgton Rec sign-ups

Registration is now open for Bridgton Rec spring sports programs ready to begin in April. Director Gary Colello said regular games and playing seasons are planned for all sports. Baseball, softball, quickball (formerly T-ball) and lacrosse will be available for different age groups. Volunteers are needed to help out. For more information and to register call 647-1126, email [email protected] or go to bridgtonmaine.org/bridgton-recreation/.

Project Graduation bottle drive

The Lake Region High School class of 2021 has had a rough year, missing out on many traditional high school events and milestones due to the pandemic. This has disrupted fundraising and resulted in a shortfall of money to help with Project Graduation activities. Parents of the students and the Project Grad Committee are urgently calling on the community to help out starting with a bottle drive at the high school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10. It is hoped other fundraising activities will take place when gathering restrictions are relaxed. To make a donation to the project, send a check to Project Graduation, P.O. Box 1292, Naples, ME 04055.

