Maine Maple Weekend

Smother your pancakes with maple syrup tapped and boiled at Royal River Orchards, 201 Peacock Hill Road, during Maine Maple Weekend, March 27-28. Owners David and Leslee Clark are your hosts.

Pancake breakfasts with all of the fixings take place both days from 9 a.m. to noon or until sold out. Outdoor seating and to-go options are available. The menu includes buttermilk pancakes with syrup; maple baked beans; ham, bacon or venison sausage; and hot chocolate or coffee. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 per child under 12.

Boiling demonstrations will be held both days from 9 a.m. until late afternoon, or until the sap runs out. The farmstand is open for maple sales from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to syrup, there will be maple baked goods, maple ice cream, jars of applesauce and apple butter for sale. Credit and debit cards are being accepted.

This is an outdoor event; masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced. For more information, call 625-4756.

Easter Sunday service

The First Congregational Church of New Gloucester, United Church of Christ, will hold an outdoor, in-person Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. April 4 on the church side yard, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. The celebration of the Resurrection will feature elements of the church’s traditional sunrise and sanctuary observances, including the biblical witnesses to Jesus’ Resurrection, Communion, music and the opportunity to spend some time together on this most important day on the Christian calendar.

Those attending must come masked and should bring folding chairs if possible. The service leadership will include the Rev. Linda K. Gard, pastor; John T. K. Terison, director of music; the Handchime Choir and various lay readers.

While the congregation continues to offer weekly video services through its YouTube channel and Facebook page, video of this Easter service will not be posted until later in the day at ngucc.org. Should the weather not cooperate, the service will be held indoors, with a limit of 100 persons, safely distanced and masked.

Virtual storytime

Join Ms. Emily for songs and stories at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday for Virtual Storytime. The program is geared toward children up to age 5. Email [email protected] for a Zoom link.

Shaker-themed book discussion

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will present a special live discussion and Q&A with Lois Lowry and Br. Arnold Hadd discussing Lowry’s book “Like the Willow Tree,” historical fiction set at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village.

This live event is at 6 p.m. via Zoom on Monday, April 12. The talk will be free and open to all age groups and will be livestreamed on the Shakers’ Facebook page. Optional donations will be gladly accepted.

In the book, when their parents fall victim to the influenza epidemic of 1918, 11-year-old Lydia Pierce and her older brother, Daniel, are taken by their uncle to live in the Shaker Community at Sabbathday Lake. Brother Arnold will speak about children’s life at Shaker Village and how being raised by Shakers was a common practice at the time.

Lowry and Brother Arnold will also discuss how Shaker Village functioned through the harrowing Spanish influenza compared with the modern-day struggles of living through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the live webinar is now open at maineshaker.com.

