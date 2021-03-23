Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Fri. 4/2 9 a.m. Marketing and Branding Subcommittee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 3/30 8 a.m. Trust Fund Advisory Committee
Wed. 3/31 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 4/1 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 4/1 5 p.m. Policing Review Committee
Thur. 4/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 3/29 7 p.m. Recreation Committee
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 4/1 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting
Thur. 4/1 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen Public Hearing
