Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri. 4/2 9 a.m. Marketing and Branding Subcommittee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 3/30 8 a.m. Trust Fund Advisory Committee

Wed. 3/31 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 4/1 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 4/1 5 p.m. Policing Review Committee

Thur. 4/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 3/29 7 p.m. Recreation Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 4/1 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting

Thur. 4/1 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen Public Hearing

