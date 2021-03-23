Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri.  4/2  9 a.m.  Marketing and Branding Subcommittee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  3/30  8 a.m.  Trust Fund Advisory Committee

Wed.  3/31  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  4/1  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  4/1  5 p.m.  Policing Review Committee

Thur.  4/1  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  3/29  7 p.m.  Recreation Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  4/1  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Meeting

Thur.  4/1  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Public Hearing

