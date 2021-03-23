Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  3/29  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee

Tues.  3/30  3 p.m.  School District Planning

Wed.  3/31  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee Workshop

Thur.  4/1  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  3/30  6:30 p.m.  Downtown Advisory Committee

Fri.  4/2  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  3/29  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Tues.  3/30  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues.  3/30  6 p.m.  Board of Education Workshop

Thur.  4/1  6 p.m.  School Board Workshop

