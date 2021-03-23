Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 3/29 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee
Tues. 3/30 3 p.m. School District Planning
Wed. 3/31 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee Workshop
Thur. 4/1 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 3/30 6:30 p.m. Downtown Advisory Committee
Fri. 4/2 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 3/29 7 p.m. Board of Appeals
Tues. 3/30 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Tues. 3/30 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop
Thur. 4/1 6 p.m. School Board Workshop
