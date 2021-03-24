Maple is a flavor that speaks to spring. It is a sweet treat, made at a time when there’s still a chill in the air, with the promise of warmer days to come. The syrup itself has a “warm” flavor, indescribable really, other than it is one that epitomizes New England, Maine and our corner of York County.

Now, many of those who gather the sap, boil it down and then bottle it as syrup or create other treats are opening for Maine’s traditional annual Maple Weekend.

Some are opening for sales, others are opening their sugarhouses — keeping in mind pandemic rules that require masks and social distancing. Others are opening for sales, and leaving the open houses for another time, when coronavirus has passed. One is offering a self-guided tour through the sugarbush.

At 207 Tappers in Arundel, Casey Belanger and Elizabeth Clock will sell syrup, maple cotton candy, maple cream, an assortment of maple nuts, maple sugar, hard and soft maple candies, maple fudge and — wait for it — maple Needhams.

They’ll also open the sugar house, but limiting the number of people who are inside at any given time and following other CDC guidelines.

“This is the third season we’ve been open to the public,” said Casey, though he’s been making syrup for 12 years. Between property in Arundel and Waterboro, Belanger said the operation is up to 550 taps.

Belanger said they’ll be open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday March 27 and 28 at 125 Dennett Road.

At Andy’s Agway off River Road in Biddeford, where the Cole family has been boiling down maple sap for generations, Andy Cole will set up a table outside, offering Clark Cole Family Pure Maple Syrup, pancake mix and maple coffee for sale on Saturday. The sugarhouse won’t be open for tours, but those who want a glimpse are welcome to peek inside, “but no big crowds,” he said. The family has been producing maple syrup since the 1970s. Maple sales will be conducted on Saturday, March 27. Andy’s Agway is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that day.

At BrookRidge Boilers Pure Maine Maple Products at 2144 Alfred Road (Route 111) in Lyman, owners Richard and Suzanne Guillemette are in their 18th year of syruping. The couple will have the maple store open with window service on Sunday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and encourage patrons to pre-order.

Douston Maple and Honey, at 251 Old Alfred Road, in Arundel will offer syrup for sale on Saturday and Sunday but the family will hold off on an open house until another time. There is a sign at the end of the driveway for syrup seekers. “We’re playing it safe,” said Gail Douston.

At Harris Farm, 20 Buzzell Road in Dayton, Maine Maple Weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday March 27 and 28. Visitors can purchase syrup, maple doughnuts — and back by popular demand, Pancake Breakfast Emergency Kits. New this year is a self-guided, half-mile Maple Walk through the maple trees and along the pasture.

At 207 Tappers, Belanger was quick to answer when asked what he enjoyed about making syrup.

“It brings my friends and family together, it’s extra time to be in Mother Nature, and it makes you feel warm inside, said Belanger.

There are a number of other maple syrup producers in central and interior York County. For more information, visit Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association or Maine Maple Producers Association.

