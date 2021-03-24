Maine reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were no additional deaths.

The 199 new cases on Wednesday nearly matches the seven-day average of 200.1, almost identical to the 199.9 seven-day average a week ago but higher than 148.6 a month ago. The seven-day averages of about 200 are still much lower than the more than 600 cases averaged per day in mid-January, in what so far has been the peak of the pandemic in Maine.

Overall, Maine has recorded 48,972 positive COVID-19 tests, and 731 deaths.

The state has set up a website, https://vaccinateme.maine.gov that will eventually be used to schedule appointments. The new website is currently doing pre-registrations. It will not supplant current systems used by Northern Light Health and MaineHealth to register people for vaccinations at mass immunization sites in Portland, Bangor, Scarborough and Sanford. Rather, the site is expected to be used for smaller vaccination clinics not operated by large health systems.

The state did a “soft launch” of the new website, without any advance publicity, on Tuesday, the same day that Maine residents ages 50 to 59 became eligible for vaccination. The expansion means an additional 164,000 Maine residents can now sign up for shots, as vaccine supply ramps up in Maine, with more doses expected next week.

As of Wednesday, 376,628 Maine people had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 28 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Also, 228,353, or 17 percent, had received their final dose.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: