British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly credited “greed” and “capitalism” for the United Kingdom’s successful coronavirus vaccine rollout in a private meeting on Tuesday, a gaffe that threatens to further inflame tensions with the European Union.

Johnson immediately retracted the remark, making it “absolutely clear it was a joke” and a reference to the film “Wall Street,” another attendee told the BBC.

But to many scientists and public health experts, the unfiltered remark rang uncomfortably true – even if Johnson was joking rather than bragging. After all, wealthy countries including the United Kingdom have snapped up billions of vaccine doses while people in poorer countries could be waiting until 2024 to get their shots. They’ve also opposed a push to waive intellectual property rights that could make it easier for developing nations to manufacture their own vaccine supply, but potentially cut profits for pharmaceutical companies.

Johnson’s remarks were first reported by the Sun. According to the tabloid, the prime minister told a group of Tory parliament members over Zoom, “The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed, my friends.” He then later added, “Actually I regret saying it,” and asked the MPs to “forget” his remarks.

Other meeting attendees have said that Johnson was attempting to praise the pharmaceutical industry, noting that giant corporations driven by a profit motive and an incentive to deliver returns for shareholders were behind the achievement.

The United Kingdom’s vaccine rollout has dramatically outpaced that of other European nations, and E.U. member states have threatened an export ban that could stall Britain’s progress for two months. Johnson’s remarks are unlikely to help smooth those negotiations, though meeting attendees have been adamant that the prime minister was not touting the U.K’s vaccine success in comparison to E.U. countries.

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Conservative lawmaker Saqib Bhatti urged people not to take Johnson’s remarks “out of context,” describing the comment as “jestful,” while home secretary Priti Patel was also forced to defend the prime minister.

Opposition Labour lawmakers widely condemned the remarks: Stella Creasy said the comments were “bad taste at best,” while others called on the government to help those in other countries obtain crucial vaccination supplies – instead of “applauding” capitalism.

“Many are going to die across the world because private pharmaceutical companies control the covid vaccine patents. This is preventing production at the levels needed,” said Labour lawmaker Richard Burgon, adding: “Boris Johnson applauds this greed and capitalism. The patents must be waived to help get everyone vaccinated.”

Medical professionals also joined the chorus of people criticizing the prime minister’s comment – including British palliative care doctor and author, Rachel Clarke.

“I know some of the Oxford AZ team. They toiled night & day to save lives. They’re selfless, dedicated university employees,” she tweeted.” My vaccine was given to me by a team of volunteers. Cheerful, joyful, protecting their local community. Greed? No. This is love.”

Physician Julia Grace Patterson also took to Twitter to brand the comment “disgusting,” as did public health doctor Gabriel Scally.

Johnson’s remarks coincided with the first anniversary of Britain’s first lockdown, a somber occasions that was marked by commemorations of the 126,523 lives that have been lost in the past year.

