RAYMOND – John E. Malier, 59, of Raymond, passed away on March 20, 2021. He was born on Sept. 21, 1961 in Bridgton to parents John and Jean (Haines) Malier.

John, affectionately called “Jackie” by his dear mother, grew up in Westbrook with his siblings, Jeff and Joy. He attended Westbrook schools and as child he enjoyed fishing with his family and friends. John had to grow up quicker than most when he started working full time immediately after high school at the age of 17. Shortly thereafter in 1981 he moved onto a career in the Army and proudly served nearly 12 years, throughout the Gulf War and Desert Storm. During his service he received a Bronze Star Medal, for his heroic actions while in active duty. When he finished his service in the Army John continued to work hard, getting a job as a spot welder at Precis Metals. It is here where he met his future wife, Tammy Rose, in 1993. The two of them got married in 2003. Before retirement in 2008 due to a back injury, John worked for 12 years as a Concrete Cutting Supervisor at Engineered Products Company.

John will be remembered for being an expert gardener, taking much pride in his vegetable garden at home. He never missed a Patriots game or a chance to play cribbage or cards with his friends. John and Tammy loved to travel together. They recently spent three amazing weeks in Atlantic Canada with their family on the vacation of a lifetime. He was a very kind, compassionate friend and always had a smile on his face and was often thinking of other people’s needs before his own. John had a deep bond with his family and friends, and especially was close to his parents before their passing and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. John also will be remembered for the love he had for his dog Sampson and cat Chloe.

John is survived by his wife of 18 years, Tammy (Rose) Malier; brother, Jeff and his wife Laura Malier, sister, Joy and her fiancé Kevin Tracy, brothers-in-law, John Rose and wife Christina, and David Rose and his wife Edna; mother-in-law, Marjorie Rose-Terry and her husband Ronald Terry, father-in-law, John and his wife Geraldine Rose; nieces and nephews, Jesse Malier, Damian Thorne, MacKenzie Thorne, Drake Rose, Sarah Rose, Lily Rose, Mia Rose, Kalani Rose and Kyle Rose. He is also survived by his close friends of over 40 years, Kevin Golder and Paul Lavigne. John was predeceased by his father, John in 2007, mother, Jean in 2009 and his nephew, Jared in 2017.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook.

To express condolences or to participate in John’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John’s memory to:

New England Donor Services

60 First Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451 or at

https://neds.org/give/

