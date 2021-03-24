OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Margaret Sprague, 99 years and 8 ½ months, went to her heavenly home peacefully with the love of her family on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Seal Rock. She was born in Westbrook on July 7, 1921, the daughter of Francis and Florida Townsend. Margaret loved her family, her “Red Cat” and her special angel. She enjoyed doing word find puzzles and watching the Patriots.She was predeceased by her parents, her husband LeRoy ” Sonny” Sprague, son-in-law Jimmie Wheat, sister Dot Kennedy and brothers George, Raymond, Henry 1st, Robert, Donald, Philip “Dick”, and Carl “John”.She is survived by her children Sandra Babson of Standish, Carol Wheat of Scottsville, Ky., Donna (Bob) Bilodeau of Lyman, Michael (Elizabeth) Sprague of Long Beach, Calif., Karen (Steven) Violette of Frenchville; her sister Jeannette Dumas of Arundel, her brother James (Agnes) Townsend of Saco, Henry Townsend of Saco; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great- grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Margaret fought and survived Covid-19. The family would like to thank Dr. Arim Berman and the nurses who took great care of our mother. Calling hours will be Thursday, June 25, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret’s Church of Good Shephard Parish on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. Arrangements are in the care of Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home and conducted by Dennett, Craig & Pate.Condolences may be posted to http://www.oobfh.com

Guest Book