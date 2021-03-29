Art

Through May 7

“Colors Passing Through Us,” Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Visit gallery302.com for details.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Dance

April 3

Portland Ballet, 2 p.m., live in-person performance of a contemporary piece set to Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 125 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. CDC and state mandated COVID-19 regulations in place. Tickets at https://bit.ly/3fiijif.

Music

April 9

Faculty Concert Series: Portland Piano Trio, 8-9:30 p.m., virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/faculty-concert-series-portland-piano-trio for ticket link.

April 11

University Concert Band, 2-3:30 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/university-concert-band.

April 14

Jazz Combos Concert, 7-8:30 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/jazz-combos-concert-0.

April 16

“The Magic Flute” by Mozart, 7-9:30 p.m. livestream presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/magic-flute-mozart for details and ticket link.

April 17

Woodwind Ensemble, 2 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/woodwind-ensemble.

Vocal Jazz Ensemble, 8-10 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/vocal-jazz-ensemble-0.

April 18

“The Magic Flute” by Mozart, 2-4 p.m. livestream presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/magic-flute-2-mozart for details and ticket link.

Theater

Through April 16

“Crimes of the Heart”: Audio Theatre Edition, play by Beth Henley transformed into audio-only recording, presented by University of Southern Maine. All tickets by donation. Visit usm.maine.edu/theatre/crimes-heart-audio-theatre for details and ticket link.

