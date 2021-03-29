Art
Through May 7
“Colors Passing Through Us,” Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Visit gallery302.com for details.
Ongoing
Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.
Dance
April 3
Portland Ballet, 2 p.m., live in-person performance of a contemporary piece set to Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 125 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. CDC and state mandated COVID-19 regulations in place. Tickets at https://bit.ly/3fiijif.
Music
April 9
Faculty Concert Series: Portland Piano Trio, 8-9:30 p.m., virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/faculty-concert-series-portland-piano-trio for ticket link.
April 11
University Concert Band, 2-3:30 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/university-concert-band.
April 14
Jazz Combos Concert, 7-8:30 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/jazz-combos-concert-0.
April 16
“The Magic Flute” by Mozart, 7-9:30 p.m. livestream presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/magic-flute-mozart for details and ticket link.
April 17
Woodwind Ensemble, 2 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/woodwind-ensemble.
Vocal Jazz Ensemble, 8-10 p.m. virtual event presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Free. Registration required at usm.maine.edu/music/vocal-jazz-ensemble-0.
April 18
“The Magic Flute” by Mozart, 2-4 p.m. livestream presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/magic-flute-2-mozart for details and ticket link.
Theater
Through April 16
“Crimes of the Heart”: Audio Theatre Edition, play by Beth Henley transformed into audio-only recording, presented by University of Southern Maine. All tickets by donation. Visit usm.maine.edu/theatre/crimes-heart-audio-theatre for details and ticket link.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Portland company builds second underwater power generator at Brunswick Landing for Alaskan village
-
Times Record
Sagadahoc Preservation relaunches annual fundraiser for 50th anniversary
-
Business
What to know about the Amazon union vote
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Top-ranked Barty outduels Azarenka, advances to Miami Open quarterfinals
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Beat: March 22-29