Portland Public School has been named a grand prize winner in the 27th annual Magna Awards program, which recognizes school districts and their leaders for efforts to bring educational equity to their students.

The district was honored for its Make It Happen! college readiness program designed for high school multilingual and English learner students.

The other two grand prize winners were Mashpee Public Schools in Massachusetts and Detroit Public Schools in Michigan.

Sponsored by the National School Boards Association magazine, American School Board Journal, the award honors districts across the country for programs that break down barriers for underserved students, according to the association. An independent panel of school board members, administrators and other educators selects the winners.

