Camden National Bank has been recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the 50 best-performing U.S. community banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion in 2020.

Camden National was the only Maine-based bank to receive the distinction, landing at No. 48 on the list.

“We’re very proud to be included in S&P Global’s list of top 50 large community banks, as our entire team of employees has worked diligently over the past year to provide superior support, products, and guidance for our customers, while giving back in the communities we call home,” Greg Dufour, president and CEO of Camden National, said in a statement. “Receiving this type of recognition is significant in any year, and it is particularly special to receive this honor in light of the challenges we all faced during the pandemic.”

To arrive at its list, S&P calculated scores for each bank based on performance metrics such as operating revenue growth, net interest margin, leverage ratio and net proceeds from issuing Paycheck Protection Program loans.

