Christian Vázquez started off his media session Monday by asking: “You like my scar?”

Vázquez was struck in the eye with a ball during a practice Thursday.

“I’m doing good,” Vázquez said. “My eye is good. I can see perfect.”

Vázquez has another eye appointment Wednesday. He’s scheduled to have his stitches removed Thursday and replaced with butterfly stitches. Opening Day is Thursday vs. the Orioles at Fenway Park.

“My wife like it (the cut), so we’re good,” he joked.

It happened during a pitchers fielding drill on one of the backfields at the JetBlue Park complex. Vázquez was looking toward first base.

Hirokazu Sawamura thought Vázquez was looking at him and threw the ball home.

Vázquez was wearing sunglasses.

“The sunglasses saved my eye,” he said. “If I don’t have the sun glasses, it was a different story.”

Vázquez thinks he will be ready for Opening Day.

“Yeah, I hit today in the cage,” he said. “I went to the B-game today to track some pitches.”

He also caught Eduardo Rodriguez’s bullpen Monday without the eye bothering him.

“I’m 99% (sure) I can go Thursday,” Vázquez said.

Cora added, “We feel comfortable but at the same time, he actually has to do some tests on Wednesday with the eye doctor. So it’s one of those where we’re not 100% sure he’ll be there but there’s a pretty good chance he’ll play on Thursday.”

If Vázquez isn’t available for the regular season opener Thursday, either Connor Wong or Ronaldo Hernández would begin the season on the 26-man roster as Kevin Plawecki’s backup. Wong and Hernández both are on the 40-man roster.

THE RED SOX are working to find out if reliever Matt Barnes’ positive COVID-19 test was a false positive, multiple industry sources said. If that’s the case, Barnes and the eight people currently in contact tracing would be cleared to rejoin the team earlier than anticipated.

Red Sox officials did not respond to request for comment when asked about the possibility of a false positive Monday afternoon. Barnes received a positive result Friday for a test he took Thursday afternoon and the Red Sox announced it Saturday morning.

Barnes remains asymptomatic and was surprised that he had a test come back positive, manager Alex Cora said Monday morning.

“He feels great,” Cora said. “He’s surprised, to say the least. Understandable. He had the interview and he explained to everybody what he has done and where he has been. He has been very solid about keeping the protocols and the guidelines.”

Eight players and coaches – including pitcher Matt Andriese – were in contact tracing protocols as of Sunday, Cora said. There are indications that those people could rejoin the Red Sox sooner rather than later.

THE RED SOX don’t believe Eduardo Rodriguez is dealing with a serious injury, but the team is still going to be careful with the left-hander as he works his way back from the case of “dead arm” that caused him to be scratched from his scheduled Opening Day start.

Rodriguez, who came out of a 36-pitch bullpen session feeling strong on Saturday, threw another bullpen Monday at Fenway South with Christian Vázquez catching. Though Rodriguez seems to be progressing back to full strength, it seems unlikely that the Red Sox will push him to pitch during their opening series against the Orioles.

“We’re running out of time,” Cora said Monday morning. “He’s not going to be able to face hitters in a game situation. We’re going to be smart with him. Let’s see how he feels after this one. Obviously, we’ll make decisions accordingly.

“One thing for sure, we’re not going to rush him. He’s an important part of what we’re trying to accomplish and for what he went through last year, his body, him and the testing that we do after bullpens and the next day will dictate what we do in the near future. We’re comfortable that this is something that’s not going to take long. We’ve just got to be smart with it.”

