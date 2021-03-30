SACO

Savings bank donates $80,000 for COVID aid

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution recently donated $80,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to dozens of charities and nonprofits in York and Cumberland counties, providing support for food insecurity programs, heating assistance, mental health services and personal protective equipment.

“In a year that has presented innumerable challenges, we decided that it was more important than ever to support organizations whose services have become even more critical as a result of the pandemic,” said President and CEO Bob Quentin.

Local food pantries received $35,000, $17,500 went to programs focused on feeding youth, $10,000 went to mental health services, $5,000 to heating assistance programs, and $2,500 to provide PPE.

PORTLAND

Society offers digital view of historical clothing

Maine Historical Society has launched a new digital portal offering public access to its significant collection of historic clothing, made possible in part by a $134,184 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The “Museums for America: Collections Stewardship” grant pays to improve the care, access and management of the society’s clothing dating from the late 1700s.

This two-year project re-housed and improved a catalog of nearly 1,200 historic garments (roughly 3,000 pieces), that included moving the items to the society’s offsite collections storage center. Project staff dressed mannequins and photographed the pieces and created an online guide to the collection.

Accessing via a portal on the Maine Memory Network (mainememory.net), the public can browse “Maine Historical Society’s Historic Dress Collection” by time period or themes. The portal’s narratives, authored by noted textile and dress historian Jaqueline Field, are illustrated with high-resolution digital photographs.

To view the dress collection, please visit historicclothing.mainememory.net.

PORTLAND

Winners announced in Black History Month art contest

Three members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine have been named winners of UScellular’s fourth annual Black History Monday Art Contest.

The winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts: Zoe LaPlante, 9, of the Auburn/Lewiston club, won first place and received $250 for her drawing “Jackie Robinson.”

Laylah Brown, 6, of the Portland Club, placed second and received $150 for her drawing of “Friends Under the Sun.”

Nor Al’ Mohamed, 12, of the Sagamore club, placed third and received $100 for her drawing “Hands.”

In January, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Council offers $1,000 health-career scholarship

The Kennebunkport Health Council is offering a Rita Schlegal Scholarship for $1,000 to a resident of Kennebunkport interested in a career in a health related field.

Interested candidates should call 967-2550 or 967-2484 to request an application. Kennebunk High School seniors should check with the guidance department.

Applications may be submitted from April 1-27.

WELLS

Students honored in DAR’s American History Essay Contest

The Old York Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its 2020-2021 DAR American History Essay Contest, including six Wells Junior High School students and one student from Noble Junior High School.

This year, students were asked to write on the topic of the Boston Massacre, a pre-American Revolution confrontation between British soldiers and colonists.

From Wells Junior High:

Elana Michele Vennard placed first in Grade 8 Chapter and third in Maine State DAR Grade 8. London Chadwick was first at the Grade 6 Chapter and third at Maine State DAR Grade 6; Saoirse Carrigan and Hailey Ann Worthing tied for second in Grade 6 Chapter; Mason Colbeth took first place in Grade 5 Chapter and second in Maine State DAR Grade 5. Deanna Ferris placed second in Grade 5 Chapter.

Maren Robinson of Noble High School placed second in Grade 8 Chapter.

The student will be honored by the Old York Chapter this spring.

SOUTH PORTLAND/CAPE ELIZABETH

Rotary donates funds to help homeless students

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary has donated to help homeless students in South Portland after Superintendent Ken Kunin shared that the school had over 100 students who are homeless.

The board authorized spending $3,500 for 36 school supply backpacks, 12 home kits, 20 Hannaford gift cards of $50 each, and 25 Metro bus passes worth $20 each.

BIDDEFORD

Trail group opens registration for Lighthouse Ride

The Eastern Trail Alliance is accepting registrations for its 2021 Maine Lighthouse Ride on Sept. 11 along three miles of the Eastern Trail.

The alliance also plans to re-start long-standing events to provide recreational opportunities and financial support to build new trails and maintain existing ones.

Organizers hope re-starting these events will provide people and communities along the Eastern Traila healthful and fun recreational opportunity.

For more details, go to EasternTrail.org.

