SPRINGVALE

Public library holds online auction Sunday

Springvale Public Library will kick off it’s online auction Sunday. Go to the library’s website at springvalelibrary.org to preview and bid on more than 118 items.

Explanations of the items will be posted on the library’s Facebook page. Bids are being accepted through April 18.

The Library will be open April 19, at 443 Main St., for auction item pickups. To have an item mailed, contact the library for shipping costs.

SCARBOROUGH

Land trust holding walk for trail-maintenance volunteers

The Scarborough Land Trust will hold an informational walk Saturday at Sewell Woods on the Ash Swamp Road for those interested in volunteering for trail-maintenance crews.

Walk a gentle woods trail featuring bridges over Stuart Brook and a path to Frith Farm.

Stewardship Director Sami Wolf will lead the outing for prospective trail-maintenance volunteers for the trust’s many outdoors properties, such as Fuller Farm and Pleasant Hill Preserve.

These trails are open year-round for all ages and they need to be maintained and kept free of debris. They never closed during the pandemic and are being heavily used by people trying to get away from the house and office safely.

Please consider joining the volunteers and staff of the trust in maintaining its conservation land.

To register go to forms.gle/GUCyXytSahcqv5VC8 or scarboroughlandtrust.org.

ORONO

Mitchell Center hosts talk on restoring Penobscot language

The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about restoring Penobscot language from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom.

When Margo Lukens began working on a book of traditional stories from the Penobscot Nation, she worked with Carol Dana, a Penobscot language keeper who wants the language to be used and make bilingual text versions available to young people in her community.

Their book, “ ‘Still They Remember Me’: Penobscot Transformer Tales, Volume 1,” a bilingual collection of traditional Penobscot stories also co-authored by Conor Quinn, is due out in June from the University of Massachusetts Press.

The talk is free but registration is required. To register and receive connection information, visit umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/talk-restoring-penobscot-language-use-how-an-english-professor-is-helping-access-vital-knowledge-for-a-sustainable-future.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: