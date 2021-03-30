SANFORD – Daniel G. Waters passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital at Togus on March 19, 2021. Dan was born in Portland, the son of Ralph and Barbara Haley Waters on May 21, 1958. He lived his childhood life on the family farm in Limerick. He graduated from Massabesic High School in 1976. Dan then spent several years serving his country in the Army, mostly in Germany. He began working in construction after his military duties and had an unfortunate accident which left him disabled for the remainder of his life. His disabilities did not stop him from contributing to those around him. He could be seen clearing the snow off vehicles, helping someone with their groceries and even helping folks move. He loved to meet new people and had the gift of gab. Dan either had a good joke to share or loved to hear new ones and he loved to laugh. He enjoyed sitting outdoors and watching people driving, bicycling, or walking by and if you could not see his face it was because his head was down scratching one of many lottery tickets, he tried his luck on. Dan enjoyed the comforts and support from the House of Hope.

Dan was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Steven Waters.

Dan is survived by a daughter, Jean Webb of Pueblo, Colo.; his brothers, Donald Waters and his wife Jan, Frank Waters and his wife Becky, David Waters, Dennis Waters and his wife Lisa, Douglas Waters and his wife Penny; his sisters, Donna Downs and her husband Kevin and Barbara Waters and her partner Andy Lude; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco. A private graveside service will be held at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

