Gerald Paul Hartley 1947 – 2021 SABATTUS – Gerald Paul Hartley, 73, of Sabattus, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on March 21, 2021. Jerry was born in Brunswick, Sept. 21, 1947, the son of Robert and Charlotte. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1965. Jerry married the love of his life Carol in 1966. That same year he completed basic training and served as a Hawk Missile Crewman in Key West, Fla., the beginning of his nine years of military service in the U.S. Army. Jerry served most of his military career as an electronics instructor for the Pershing Missile System at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala. Jerry also served three years in Germany as a Quality Control Inspector for the Pershing Missile System. His duties included unannounced inspections of field units across Germany. Jerry was always a lifelong car enthusiast and took the opportunity to ride his yellow 1970 Gran Torino on the Autobahn while stationed in Germany. After his military service Jerry returned to Maine with his family. He was employed for 10 years by the W.S. Libbey Co. as an Assistant Plant Manager and Production Planning Manager. Jerry then was a Plant Manager at Crowe Rope for nine years. In 1996 Jerry started his own successful and respected business, Hartley and Son Fence Co., operating the business until he retired in 2010. Jerry was an avid fisherman, hunter, and bowler in his younger days. He was a huge Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. He was often seen wearing his favorite Alabama hat or shirt. Jerry loved his dogs and his 1966 Ford pickup. He was active in his children’s lives coaching many youth sports teams. He spent many summer days and nights with his family at camp enjoying the water, campfires, dirt bikes, sunsets, and watching the stars. Jerry was a devoted husband and father who loved his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His grandchildren could always count on Grandpa attending their games or performances or help with rides to school. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 54 years; his daughter, Tamra and her husband Craig, his son, Byron and his wife Stephanie, his son, Cameron and his wife Kelly; a brother, Dan and his wife Jean and a sister-in-law, Linda and her husband Frank. Jerry was predeceased by his mother Charlotte, father Robert, stepfather Harry, father-in-law Wilfred and mother-in-law Jean; and his brothers, Lindon and Larry. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net.

