SACO – Nathalie Mayo Schildroth, 87, of Simpson Road passed away Sunday March 28, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Eliot, Maine, Sept. 27, 1933, the daughter of Dana and Daisy Frost Mayo Jr. With the passing of her mother at a young age, Nathalie was raised by her stepmother Esther and Dana Mayo .

She attended schools in Walpole, Massachusetts, and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class.

Nathalie worked for many years for Corning Costar in Kennebunk.

She went back to school and received a degree in Environmental Science and worked for the Rachel Carson and later Ferry Beach Ecology school.

Never to keep still, she was employed by Atlantic Extermination and then as a volunteer for Sweester Children Services.

Nathalie enjoyed astronomy, reading, birds and the New England Patriots. She also enjoyed being involved with the horse show circuit for decades. She participated in the Maine part of the bicentennial wagon train trip to Valley Forge.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wesley Schildroth in 2000 and son, Christopher in 2020.

Survivors include three sons, Randall Schildroth of Hollis, Kenneth of Biddeford and partner Jan Peterson, and Scott Schildroth of Waterboro and wife Karla, four daughters, Cynthia Barrett of Saco, Sharon Parrish of Kennebunkport and husband William, Robin Schildroth of Biddeford and Susan Trainer of Florida, a brother, Clark Mayo of Arizona, three sisters, Geraldine Davis of Cape Elizabeth, Valerie Lizotte of Brunswick, and Dianne Mayo of Biddeford, 18 grandchildren and, 12 great-grandchildren and a great- great- grandchild.

A private family service will be held at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton.

A celebration of her life and committal service at South Buxton Cemetery will be announced in the spring.

Family suggests that memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Ferry Beach Ecology School

198 Simpson Road,

Saco, Maine 04072

﻿

﻿

Guest Book