RICHMOND, Va. – Donald Gerard Lantagne, born Feb. 16, 1941, a loving father, father-in-law, Papa, brother and friend, departed this life on March 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Don was the son of Armand and Rose Lantagne from Biddeford, Maine. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Marie Iriel Lantagne; and is survived by his son, Tony Lantagne (Donna); daughter, Nita Markell (Rick); four beautiful grandchildren, Joseph and Emma Lantagne, Parker and Logan Markell; his sister, Jeanne Meritt; and his sister-in-law, Ellen Iriel Duncanson.

Don served in two branches of the military, first joining the Marine Corps after graduating high school. He left the Marines after 10 years and joined the Army, serving his country as a special agent in U.S. Army Intelligence until retirement. Upon retiring from the Army, Don finished his college courses and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland. He opened his own printing business in Fairfax and later, partnered with Tony and Donna in 1992 to open Lantagne Legal Printing in Richmond, Va. Nita and Rick joined the business a few years later, and Lantagne Legal was the family business he always wanted and it is still operating today. Don enjoyed fishing, golf, bowling, skeet shooting, books (from Harry Potter to spy novels to historical analysis of military campaigns – quite a range!), good movies and time with family. He and Helen travelled to Hawaii and Alaska, among other trips across the United States, many of them just to visit family and friends. He was a real “do it yourself” kind of person – a “Mr. Fix-it” that passed that valuable trait down to both of his children. Neither Tony nor Nita ever remember seeing a “repairman” at the house other than Dad. He was as comfortable working on a car, or building a new guest room in his house, or putting a new roof on his mother-in-law’s house (just to mention a few things) as most people were just waking up in the morning.

Speaking of waking up, he loved a good breakfast and a good breakfast meant blueberry pancakes and coffee. Don was a gentle, patient, kind and loving soul who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A graveside service, open to family and friends, will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va., 23238.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to St. Bridget Catholic Church, Richmond, Va.

