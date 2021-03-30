The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) notified Freeport town officials on March 23 that it had identified a case of rabies in a raccoon in Freeport.
In a statement on the town’s website, officials said the state’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory confirmed the case. Officials warned residents not to touch a wild or unknown animal and make sure that their own animals have current rabies vaccines.
To learn more about rabies, visit maine.gov/dhhs/rabies. Maine CDC’s also has a video about the disease on its YouTube channel at youtu.be/QIW15-vywxA.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Police, drug agents investigating deaths of two men in Farmington
-
Nation & World
Biden’s infrastructure plan expected to include $650 billion for roads, bridges, ports
-
Sports
Allegations against Deshaun Watson are excruciating, but we must not look away
-
Cops & Courts
Court orders mental health evaluation for man accused of killing woman on Maine beach
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox notebook: Rodriguez likely to start on injured list as Opening Day roster takes shape