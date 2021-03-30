An upcoming workshop will help residents keep their lawns healthy while avoiding pesticides that may be harmful to wildlife and the environment.

The webinar “Spring YardScaping: Healthy Lawn Care Made Easy” will be from 4-6 p.m. April 14 and April 29 at a cost of $15. Held by the Cumberland County Soil & Water Conservation District, the class will focus on maintaining a lush lawn without using fertilizers or chemicals.

The program is compatible with the town of Falmouth’s Living Lawns program, an ongoing initiative that provides residents with helpful tips and tricks to help make landscapes and gardens healthy and vibrant.

To register, visit cumberlandswcd.org/conservation-shop/tickets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: