The Falmouth Police Department has been accredited by the Maine Chiefs of Police Association.

The program includes an assessment to ensure the department’s training, procedures and building comply with standards for best practices.

Falmouth is one of only seven communities in the state to earn the accreditation, which is valid for three years. The process took a year of work in policy, training and infrastructure to ensure best practices, according to officials, and the department will require further review for compliance with the standards.

