Kennebunk police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who has not been seen since he left his parents’ house early Tuesday morning in their black Ford Escape.

Kennebunk police posted a news release and a photograph of 16-year-old Shawn Liguori on the department’s Facebook page asking for the public’s help. He was last seen driving the Escape with license plate 7605 JB.

Anyone with information about Liguori’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kennebunk Police Department at 207-985-6121.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: