A custodian at Bonny Eagle High School has been charged with recording video of two female students changing their clothes in a bathroom following a sports practice this week.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office filed the charge against 28-year-old Kyle Hamilton of Biddeford, according to a news release Wednesday evening by Capt. Donald Foss of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

The students told police they entered a girl’s bathroom Tuesday afternoon to change, but noticed a damaged ceiling tile near one of the stalls. They also noticed what appeared to be a cell phone positioned so it could record them in the stalls. The students reported the incident to their parents, who notified school officials and law enforcement.

An investigation Tuesday revealed that Hamilton hid inside a ceiling space and secretly recorded the girls while they changed, Foss said in the release.

Hamilton was interviewed by police Wednesday afternoon and issued a summons to appear in Bridgton District Court in August. It is illegal to install or use recording equipment anywhere there is an expectation of privacy. The invasion of privacy charge is a Class D misdemeanor.

Foss said Hamilton was employed as a custodian at Bonny Eagle High School but no longer works there.

“Both the Sheriff’s Office and school officials wish to praise these girls for their vigilance and awareness to their surroundings,” Foss said. “Their keen observations and their courage to report this suspicious incident to their parents, and then to school officials and law enforcement authorities is admirable. Their response to this disturbing incident was instrumental in helping advance the investigation.”

