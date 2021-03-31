PORTLAND – Raymond L. Oransky passed away peacefully on March 29, 2021 in Portland at the age of 96.

Ray grew up on Munjoy Hill in the 1930s. He was the son of Joseph and Jeannie Oransky. His father had immigrated from Lithuania in the late 1800s.

Ray attended Portland High School and worked part time for his parents at the Portland Shoe Store. He was an avid ping-pong player and along with the late Howard Reiche spent many hours at the Portland Boys club competing.

After graduating, he was drafted into the U.S. Army at the age of 19 and served at the front in France in the fall of 1945 during WWII. After returning home, he attended and graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a chemical engineering degree.

During his college years, he had a blind date with JoAnn Rothenberg. The date turned out quite successful as they soon married and settled in Portland. For the next 67 years Ray and JoAnn enjoyed a wonderful life together raising a family, traveling, building friendships and embracing all life had to offer.

They traveled extensively to Elder hostels throughout the United States and met many new acquaintances. Ray and JoAnn vacationed in Puerto Rico for many winters during their semi-retirement.

Ray worked as a chemist at S.D. Warren Company in Westbrook for over 35 years and received many patents for his work in the paper coating industry. One of his best accounts he worked with on types of newspaper print was the Dow Jones Company (publishers of the Wall Street Journal). This was close to home because he loved “playing the stock market”.

After retirement, he started a new career as a certified financial planner and then later at the young age of 80 became a top salesperson at the Workout Fitness Store. He picked up exercise after having a triple bypass at the age of 63 that lasted until his passing. To stay in shape, he attended Heartline at the University of Southern Maine for over 25 years. To the amazement of many, he always looked youthful as his dark black full head of hair withstood the test of time.

Raymond was a lifelong member of the Temple Beth El and the Shaarey Tphiloh synagogue in Portland. He worked for many years as a volunteer fundraiser for the Jewish Federation and funded the beautiful garden entry at the Temple Beth El as well as endowed an art scholarship in Jo Anne’s name at the University of Southern Maine. Ray always believed in moderation in life. He had a great sense of humor that endures through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as sense of fairness and compassion. He enjoyed seeing and supporting all his grand and great-grandchildren. He always stated 95 percent of success in life is just showing up and he did just that for almost 96 and a half years. He will be greatly missed.

He was predeceased by his wife, JoAnn. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Levine and Jean Aron and son Charles, wife Lori; grandsons, Joey Aron, Yehuda Aron, Adam Levine, Daniel Levine, Jake Oransky, Sam Oransky; and 12 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all who were involved with Ray throughout his life and importantly for the last five years the people at Birchwoods at Canco.

There will be a graveside service at Temple Beth El Cemetery on Wednesday, March 31 at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

Guest Book