OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Stephen “Tom” Basinger Sr., 71, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away March 26, 2021 at his residence.

Tom was born in Reading, Mass. on Jan. 29, 1950 to Jewel and Eleanor Basinger. He grew up in Biddeford, where he graduated from Biddeford High School in 1969. After, he joined the culinary school in the Army. Later, Tom worked as an executive chef at the Cascade Inn in Saco.

In his younger days, Tom enjoyed his softball and bowling leagues, where he passed on his love of sports to his four sons. A diehard sports fan, Tom loved his Notre Dame and enjoyed all things New York, especially his beloved Yankees. He loved watching reruns of old television shows, most notably westerns. Tom could be happy anywhere with a recliner, his newspapers, and a cold can of Tab.

Tom is predeceased by his parents; brother, John Darrell Basinger.

Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marlene; their four sons, Stephen Basinger Jr., Darren Basinger, Chad Basinger, and Brad Basinger; his grandchildren, Jacob, Alyssa, Owen, Maximus, Ella, Lily, and Arianna; and one great-grandchild, Emma.

A viewing is being held from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, April 2 at Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home in Saco.

Private family committal service will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, with military honors, at a later date.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

Flowers can be sent to their address at 365 Main St., Saco or donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

