Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, will hold virtual public office hours at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 via Zoom.

Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

According to a statement from her office, Vitelli will give updates on her work on various policy committees and of the Legislature’s work more broadly. To RSVP on Facebook, visit fb.me/e/hrraP8lBq. To register for the Zoom visit tinyurl.com/SenVitelliOfficeHours. Questions can be shared live on the Zoom or can be submitted ahead of time at tinyurl.com/SenVitelliQuestions.

