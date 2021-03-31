Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, will hold virtual public office hours at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 via Zoom.
Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.
According to a statement from her office, Vitelli will give updates on her work on various policy committees and of the Legislature’s work more broadly. To RSVP on Facebook, visit fb.me/e/hrraP8lBq. To register for the Zoom visit tinyurl.com/SenVitelliOfficeHours. Questions can be shared live on the Zoom or can be submitted ahead of time at tinyurl.com/SenVitelliQuestions.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested
-
Business
Rockland ferry terminal closed after COVID-19 case
-
Local & State
Maine man made threatening calls to Rep. Pingree’s office before joining Capitol riot, prosecutors say
-
College
Peter Slovenski reflects on his 34 years coaching at Bowdoin College
-
College
Women’s college basketball: Bueckers the first freshman to win AP Player of the Year