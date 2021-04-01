A Kennebunk teenager who was last seen Tuesday morning has been found, police said late Thursday night.

Shawn Liguori, 16, was found unharmed, but gave no additional details about why he left his parents’ home in their Ford Escape or where he spent his time away from his family, Kennebunk police said in a Facebook post.

