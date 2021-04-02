THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Joseph Normand “Norm” Jutras passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021 following a brief, but courageous battle with gallbladder cancer.

Norm was born June 27, 1934 in Lewiston to Lucia (Bolduc) and Levis A. Jutras. He graduated from Lewiston High School and Portland Junior College, now part of the University of Maine system, and served in the Army National Guard.

Norm was a lifelong entrepreneur and retailer, starting many businesses and buying, selling, and developing real estate. His enterprising spirit was sparked with his first job as a news carrier for the Lewiston Evening Journal. During high school he owned and operated the French Fry Concessions at the Lewiston Fair Grounds, taking over from his brother Roger. Norm started a 22-year career in retail sales and management with the W.T. Grant Co. in college. He thoroughly enjoyed his 45-plus-year career in the appliance business. His son, Jim and daughter Liz continue his legacy operating Appliance Warehouse in South Portland and Seabrook, N.H., respectively. In business, Norm formed many lifelong friendships and mentored many with advice or guidance.

Norm was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Diane (Cotter); his siblings, Cecile Coulombe, Lucien, and Roger, and their spouses.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Susan (Carlson Hart) Jutras; his children, Mary Ellen Jutras, Elizabeth Jutras, Martha McLaughlin (Jeffrey), Polly Jutras, Joseph Jutras (Ann Marie Viglione), James Jutras (Kimberly), and Michael, stepsons, Jason Hart (Sylvia) and Dana Hart (Courtney). He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Amy McLaughlin, Brian McLaughlin, Jacqui Jutras, George Jutras, Katy Jutras, Maddie Jutras, Kristina Jutras, Ava Jutras, Vincent Hart, Joe Hart, Jacques Hart, and Harrison Hart; and many nieces, nephews; other family, and friends. His canine companions Max and Brady will miss him greatly as well.

He was always supported by his strong faith in God and was grateful for his many blessings.

A memorial service will be held in Massachusetts in May 2021.

