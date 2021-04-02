BUXTON – James J. Ricci Jr., 83, of Buxton, passed away on March 26, 2021. James was born on Feb. 20, 1939 in Portland to James J. Ricci Sr. and Julia (Geary) Ricci, who raised their family on Hampshire Street in Portland. After high school James worked for Central Maine Power, then Pine State Bye Products, where he was a foreman.

During this time he met the love of his life, his future wife, Charlene F. Gormley. James and Charlene were married on Nov. 4, 1961. They started a family and had two sons, James and Peter, as well as one daughter, Peggy.

James started his own excavation business, and later became a tractor trailer driver for Waste Management.

James loved to hunt and fish. He really enjoyed the peace and beauty he found while in the woods.

Family was very important to James, as family dinners and special occasions were something he looked forward to.

He was very close to his grandson, Sean, who misses his grampy very much.

James was predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend of 59 years, Charlene F. Ricci; as well as his sisters, Mary, Ann, Ursula, Dolores and Helen.

He is survived by his children, Peggy Cavanaugh and her husband, Bill, and their son, Sean; sons, Peter, and James and his wife, Tammy. James is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Butts and his brother, Patrick Ricci, as well as sister-in-law, Rita Doten and her husband, Hal, and brothers-in-law, Raymond Anania and Charles Phillips.

James will have his ashes, along with those of his wife, Charlene, spread in Casco Bay, Maine at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers or cards, James and his family would appreciate any donations made on his behalf to the American Cancer Association, the Animal Refuge League of Westbrook, or the Good Shepherd Food Bank

