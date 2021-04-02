Constance Y. Cummings 1923 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Connie Cummings was 97 when she peacefully passed on March 20, 2021. She was born on Sept. 30, 1923 to Rita and Jerry Gilmore in Bath and graduated from Morse High School in 1942. She married John Cummings and had two children. Connie worked as a secretary at the BIW for 35 years, retiring in 1987. She was predeceased by her husband in 1975. She especially enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. She will be missed by her two loving children, Richard Cummings and wife Carolyn, and Lorna Howard and husband Gary. She felt so fortunate to have five grandchildren Gary Howard, Wendi Cummings Mannix, Sue Howard, David Cummings, Rob Cummings, and their families, including six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She wishes to say goodbye to her many relatives, friends, neighbors, and always wanted to be remembered as a pleasant person. At her request, there will be no services. In lieu of donations, Connie says you should take a friend to lunch.

