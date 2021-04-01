NEW YORK — Jeff Green outscored Charlotte by himself in Brooklyn’s overpowering first quarter before finishing with 21 points, and the Nets got a strong debut from LaMarcus Aldridge in a 111-89 rout of the Hornets on Thursday night.

Aldridge started at center and had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, looking like a good fit for a Nets team that won for the 20th time in its last 23 games. They signed him last month after he reached a buyout agreement with San Antonio.

With All-Stars Kevin Durant and James Harden sitting out because of hamstring injuries, the Nets led 32-11 after one quarter behind 12 points from Green. They put six players in double figures in their season-best seventh straight home win.

76ERS 114, CAVALIERS 94: Shake Milton scored 27 points, Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Philadelphia finished a six-game road trip without injured star center Joel Embiid by beating Cleveland.

The Sixers, who were beaten twice by the Cavs earlier this season, went 4-2 on their trip as they wait for Embiid to get back from a knee injury.

PISTONS 120, WIZARDS 91: Josh Jackson scored 19 of his season-high 31 points in the first half and Detroit routed visiting Washington.

The Pistons overcame Russell Westbrook’s 18th triple-double of the season. Westbrook finished with 16 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. He also had nine turnovers.

NOTES

HAWKS: Forward John Collins will be out at least a week because of a sprained left ankle, another blow to the injury plagued team.

Collins, who is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, was injured during Tuesday night’s loss at Phoenix. He underwent an MRI that showed a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise.

BUCKS: Veteran guard Jeff Teague signed with Milwaukee, reuniting with Mike Budenholzer, who coached him in Atlanta.

Teague, 32, played 34 games for Boston this season but was traded to Orlando last week as part of the deal that brought guard Evan Fournier to the Celtics. The Magic waived Teague shortly after the trade.

