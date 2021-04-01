UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal had three goals and two assists, Jordan Eberle scored twice, and the New York Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 8-4 Thursday night.

Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders improve to 14-1-2 at home and move back into a tie with Washington and Pittsburgh atop the East Division with 50 points. The Capitals have a game in hand on both the Islanders and Penguins.

RANGERS 3, SABRES 2: Mika Zibanejad one-timed in Artemi Panarin’s pass 4:32 into overtime, and the New York Rangers overcame giving up a late goal in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Buffalo’s Tage Thompson forced overtime by scoring with 4 seconds left.

CANADIENS 4, SENATORS 1: Jake Allen made 22 saves, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist, and visiting Montreal got its third consecutive win.

PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2: Alex Wennberg scored 1:25 into overtime and Florida won at home.

LIGHTNING 3, BLUE JACKETS 2: Brayden Point scored twice, including the third-period winner, and Tampa Bay rallied past visiting Columbus.

HURRICANES 4, BLACKHAWKS 3: Jesper Fast scored with 29 seconds remaining in regulation, Warren Foegele added two goals, and Carolina won at Chicago.

STARS 4, PREDATORS 1: Anton Khudobin made 21 saves to help visiting Dallas snap a three-game losing streak.

NOTES

CANUCKS: Vancouver had its games postponed through April 6.

The announcement came a day after Vancouver’s game against the Calgary Flames was postponed because two Canucks players and a member of the coaching staff were placed the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Vancouver will have four games in total postponed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »