Bank donates to MPTC

My Place Teen Center has received a $3,000 donation from Saco & Biddeford Savings Institutions, according to a press release from the bank.

The award is part of $80,000 the bank has given for COVID-19 relief to dozens of charities and nonprofits in York and Cumberland counties for food insecurity programs, heating assistance, mental health services and personal protective equipment.

Out of the past

The American Journal reported on March 31, 1971, that two men were duking it out in Matty’s Restaurant. One took off before police arrived and the other did not seek medical treatment for a badly swollen eye.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: