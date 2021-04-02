PORTLAND – David A. Borey, 65, passed away June 17, 2020 at Maine Medical Center after a period of failing health. Born Sept. 5, 1954 in Fitchburg, Mass. to the late Nelson A. Borey and Alice E. (Jokinen) Borey, Dave grew up in Westminster, Mass. attending Westminster Elementary School and Oakmont Regional Jr./Sr. High School. He attended the University of Utah and graduated from Mount Wachusett Community College and Southern Maine Technical College. Dave lived in Gardner, Mass. and Worcester, Mass. for a time and in Salt Lake City, Utah for several years before moving to the Portland area, living most recently in Westbrook.He spent many years as a professional cook in Massachusetts and Maine, gaining notoriety for his elaborate desserts often referred to as Dave’s Decadence. Dave spent many years working for Central Maine Power and retired from Sysco Northern New England in May of 2019. Always concerned with environmental issues, he was a volunteer with the Westbrook Recycling Committee.Dave loved the Maine coast, spending many happy summers at Ocean Park and Hermit Island Campground with family. Biddeford Pool was a favorite place. He was well known among his many friends for his sense of humor and his big laugh. Dave was an avid nature photographer and his photos were best described as nature with a twist.He leaves his sister, Nancy Borey and her husband Lawrence Preston II of Plainfield, Mass.; his niece, Tara Preston of Putnam Conn. and his nephew, Lawrence Preston III of Dublin Calif. He also leaves his sister, Susan Cox of Amherst, Mass.; his nephew, Brian Wallcox, his wife Hilary and daughter Skyler of West Tisbury, Mass.; and his nephew, Neil Cox of Sunderland, Mass. Over the years, Dave had two cats that he adored, Claremont and Anne. Donations in Dave’s name may be made to theAnimal Rescue League of Greater PortlandP.O. Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098.

