STANDISH – David S. Hanscome, 41, passed away at his home in Standish on March 30, 2021 after an eight-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

He was born in Portland on Aug. 30, 1979 and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1998.

For 21 years, David was employed by Shaw Brothers Construction as a heavy equipment operator.

He will always be remembered for his love of the outdoors, working around his home, four wheeling and dirt biking, but most importantly – being at home with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary (Anderson) Hanscome; his three children, Keegan, Ty, and Gracie May Hanscome; father, David Doucette of Standish, mother, Hazel Hanscome of Limington, stepfather, Patrick Malone of Limington; siblings, Justin Hanscome of Baldwin and Tonya Hanscome of Sebago; and many other relatives, dear friends and co-workers.

Visiting hours for the public will be held on Saturday, April 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. A private service will follow at the funeral home for David’s most immediate family. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions, including mask wearing both inside and out the funeral home. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, you can send cards and well wishes to his wife and children at

227 Job Rd.,

Standish ME 04084

