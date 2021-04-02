SCARBOROUGH – Simonne A. (LaChance) Pellerin McCarthy, 88, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 with her family at her side. She was born in Frenchville on April 4, 1932, the daughter of Joseph and Annie (Martin) LaChance.

The family moved to Portland in 1942, and she graduated from Cathedral High School in 1950. On May 21, 1955 she married John Pellerin and together they raised four children. Simonne was a hard worker and worked as a medical secretary at Mercy Hospital and for Sebago Shoe Factory. She spent 16 years working at the Maine Center for the Blind, starting as a book keeper and retiring as the comptroller.

She’ll be remembered as a devout catholic, an avid reader, a card player, and enjoyed traveling. Family was important to Simonne, she loved to spend time with her family, especially playing with her grandchildren. Family and friends will fondly cherish their memories of her love for sweets!

In addition to her parents and John; she was predeceased by her brothers, Albert, Philip, and Joel LaChance, sisters, Irene Dodge, Rita Gallant, and Noella Ledue; and son-in-law, John Alan Brown.

She is survived by her four children, Peter Pellerin and wife Pam, Cathy Pellerin Brown, Paul Pellerin and wife Rachelle, and James Pellerin and wife Laura; sister, Cecile Delaney; seven beautiful grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, April 5 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for family and close relatives will be celebrated at 1 p.m., at St. Maximillian Kolbe Church, Scarborough. However, a live stream of the service can be viewed at, https://zoom.us/j/97240596819?pwd=d0NtZ1l6VW5kSnlKTFlIR0k1ckxQdz09. Burial at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery in Westbrook will take place at a later date.

To express condolences and to participate in Simonne’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

