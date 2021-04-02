Michael James Dupont 1971 – 2021 BOZEMAN, Mont. – With profound sadness, the family of Michael James Dupont, 49, share the news of his untimely passing on March 20, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. Mike was surrounded and comforted by his family who loved him deeply, in Bozeman, Mont., where he had made his home for many years. Adored by his family and friends, his humor, wit, and gentle spirit will be missed. A lover of history, reading, guns, music, trivia, huckleberry ice cream, and the big skies of the west, Mike’s passing will leave a gaping hole. “The farther one gets into the wilderness, the greater is the attraction of its lonely freedom.” – Theodore Roosevelt. Mike attended Mt. Ararat High School (1989) in Topsham and St. Anselm College (1993) in Goffstown, N.H., during which he participated in a semester abroad in Austria. A job with Patagonia took Mike to the west, and since then he has worked with friends and colleagues at Lehrkinds, Inc. Before moving to Bozeman, Mont. Mike lived in Washington D.C., Truckee, Calif., and Reno, Nev. Mike is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Pettigrew, of Topsham; his three brothers, Tom Dupont and his fiancé Valerie Racine (Lewiston), Phil Dupont and his wife Kelly (Fairfax Station, Va.), EJ Dupont and his wife Catie (Brussels, Belgium), his sister, Amy Stockford and her husband Toby (Alna), and his brother-in-law, Jack Veasey (Marietta, Ga.). Mike was predeceased by his father, William “Bill” Francis Dupont, his stepfather, Charles Sumner “Bill” Pettigrew; and his stepsister, Stacy Terese (Pettigrew) Veasey. Mike leaves behind nieces and nephews who loved every opportunity they were afforded to know their uncle because of stories such as this one: Mike was visiting Maine and was behind his parent’s home sneaking a smoke. When a young nephew stumbled upon him doing this, and asked what he was doing, Mike responded, “Howling with the wolves, man.” In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer society at http://www.cancer.org/.

