Spring is a wonderful time to be outdoors gardening, walking and hiking, but maybe not baking as much as during the winter months. Don’t despair. There are many independent local bread and pastry shops to fill the gap. These days it is a good idea to call ahead to determine current hours.

Brunswick

Wildflours Gluten-Free Bakery, 54 Cumberland St., open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It sells exclusively gluten-free sweet and savory baked goods, including specialty cakes. 725-7973.

Union Street Bakery and Cake Shop, 40 Union St., open from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Their focus is on several yeast breads that are used in their sandwiches and sold by the loaf. There is also a creative selection of cakes, muffins, scones and cookies. 844-1800.

Wild Oats Bakery & Café, 166 Admiral Fitch Ave., open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., they sell a large variety of yeast breads, pastries (both sweet and savory) and custom creations. 725-6287.

Kristie’s Creations, 44 Hennessey Ave., open via email or phone, specializes in custom specialty cakes and cupcakes. Pick-up is at their outdoor self-serve stand. [email protected] or 274-7699.

Bath

Mae’s Café, 160 Centre St., open every day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mae’s creates sweet pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies and cookies.

Centre Street Bakery, 29 Centre St., open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, specializing in handmade yeast breads baked daily as well as tasty grab-n-go meals. 389-4547.

Café Crème, 56 Front St., open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Pastries, coffee cakes, croissants and cookies. Also, specialty coffees and smoothies. 443-6454.

Winnegance Restaurant & Bakery, 36 High St., open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Features breakfast pastries. 443-3300.

North Yarmouth

Stone’s Café & Bakery, 424 Walnut Hill Road, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Stone’s focus is pastries, pies and cakes with breakfast, lunch, dinner and frozen items to go. 829-4000.

The Purple House, 378 Walnut Hill Road, temporarily closed but reopening soon. They specialize in sweet pastries and Montreal-style bagels. 808-3148. Chef and owner Krista Kern Desjarlais is a James Beard Best Chef nominee.

Yarmouth

Rosemont Market, 96 Main St., open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Boules, baguettes, bagels, croissants, cookies. 846-1234.

Maples, 881 U.S. Route 1 open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. until sold out Saturday. Bagels, scones, breakfast pastries. 846-1000.

Clayton’s, 447 U.S. Route 1, open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cookies and muffins. 846-1117.

Freeport

When Pigs Fly, 21 Main St., open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Artisan breads are baked daily with no additives or preservatives. 865-6006.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under:

Want the news that's vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate



By submitting your email address you agree to our terms of service

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

[/mtm-related-link]