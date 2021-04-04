POLAND – Keith Frederick Morrison passed away peacefully in his home on March 31, 2021, at 91 years old. He was born on March 5, 1930 in Dixfield to Erlon Roscoe Morrison and Ruth Elizabeth “Betty” Babb Morrison.

Keith graduated from Dixfield High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Army. On July 5, 1951, he married Perdita Woodcock and together they raised six children. In 1956 he moved the family to Auburn and started his business, Morrison and Sylvester, Inc. with his friend, Harry Sylvester, a company he headed for 64 years. In 1981 the company expanded with a new location, Portland North Truck Center in Falmouth.

Keith loved flying to his favorite fishing holes in his float plane with his friend, Ken Gurshick, and taking snowmobile trips from his camp in Eustis. He kept his float plane at his camp on Range Pond in Poland and especially liked moose hunting. Keith enjoyed his years in the truck industry and meeting new customers, some of whom became close friends. His wife, Perdita, worked closely with him at the business until her death in 1998.

He later married Rosemary Davenport Taylor in September of 1999. Together they enjoyed traveling to see the country and to visit friends and family.

Keith is predeceased by his parents; wife; infant son, Jeffrey; siblings, Glen, Brad and Jane; and many dear friends and classmates.

He is survived by his adult children, Richard Morrison and wife Francie of Poland, Rebecca Stevens of Auburn, Joyce DeCormier of Lewiston, John Morrison and wife Judy of Poland, James Morrison and wife Sheila of Auburn, and Jennifer and husband Jason Potter of Auburn; his grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, Jill and husband Craig Beaucage (Breah and Garrett) of Poland, Kevin and wife Dawn Morrison of Apollo Beach, Fla., Kate and husband Ryan Waning (Addison and Hannah) of Carmel, Ben Morrison (Aidan, Liam, and Grayson) of Poland, Kristan and husband Ryan Kramlich (Ellie and Paige) of Gray, Jason Morrison of New Gloucester, Jamie and husband Mike Simpson (Grace and Taylor) of West Gardiner, Bethany Potter and partner Alisdair of Lawrence, Kan., and Scott Potter and fiancée Sarah of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec; his stepchildren, Walter Goulding and partner Carol Hart, Christine and husband Mark Weidert; and step-grandchildren, Jessica (Bryan), Alex, Mason.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. A private burial and memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

Guest Book