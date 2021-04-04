PIGGOTT, Ark. – Robert W. Merritt of Piggott, Ark., died unexpectedly on March 4, 2021.

Rob was born in Portland on April 12, 1964 to Russell W. Merritt and Shirley E. (Johnson) Merritt. He attended school in South Portland, Raymond, and Cape Elizabeth, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High in 1982.

Rob started his law enforcement career in Cape Elizabeth as a reserve police officer. In 1985 he joined the Portland Police Dept., graduating from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in May that year. Over the next 30 years, Rob was a patrol officer for Falmouth PD, Windham PD, the School Resource Officer at Bonney Eagle High School for Cumberland County Sheriffs, and most recently retired from the Cape Elizabeth Police Dept.

Rob thoroughly enjoyed boating, especially on Sebago Lake. His other hobby was buying and repairing cars, and selling them from his home.

He was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Shirley Merritt.

He is survived by siblings, Stephen Merritt of Old Orchard Beach, Susan (Merritt) Propp and her husband Steve of Cape Elizabeth, Wesley Merritt and his wife LuAnn of Scarborough; nephews, Matt Propp and Jonathan Merritt; and several cousins. Rob is also survived by his long- time partner, Audra Becker of Piggott, Ark.

At this time there will be no service. A celebration of Rob’s life will be planned for this summer.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

PetLuv,

7348 Broad St.

Brooksville, FL 34601

