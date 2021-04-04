PORTLAND – Patricia “Pat” Ann (Towle) Fahey, 85, passed away on March 25, 2021 with her loving children by her side. Pat was born on March 7, 1936, the daughter of Thomas and Iva (Bryant) Towle.

As a child, Pat was raised in a loving home on Walton Street surrounded and supported by her close-knit Irish family that included three older brothers, Leo, Thomas, and Daniel Towle. Pat attended St. Joseph Grammar School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954 where she made lifelong friendships that were strengthened by the class reunions that she attended for decades.

Pat married Richard Fahey in 1955 and together they raised three children, Susan, Richard Jr., and Nancy in the Woodford’s neighborhood in Portland. As “empty nesters” Pat and Dick lived in Cape Elizabeth, summered on Little Sebago, wintered in Bradenton, Fla.; finally residing at their in-law-apartment in Westbrook with their daughter, Nancy.

As a mother, Pat held closely to her Irish Catholic upbringing and through her strong belief in God, instilled in her children love, commitment, faith and hard work. In addition to raising her own children, Pat also had a varied career included working at Hood Ice Cream, and serving as a CNA.

Although her remaining years were a struggle, physically, Pat never lost her appetite for life. She remained close to several friends and loved a spirited game of Bridge with “the girls”.

Most importantly Pat loved her family. She was continually engaged in and passionate for the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She adored each one and looked forward with great anticipation to family gatherings, visits and phone calls from each. Family gatherings were her favorite, filled with love, food, fun, games, music and laughter. When unable to visit, Pat surrounded herself with a gallery of photos, old and new to ensure her family always remained close.

Nana will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her grandchildren as kind, funny, loving, a baker of goodies and a fierce cribbage opponent.

Pat is survived by her husband of 66 years; her children, Susan Fournier and husband, Gary, Richard Fahey Jr. and wife, Helena, and Nancy Good and husband, David; grandchildren, Matthew Muse, Benjamin Fournier, Amanda Good, Adam Fahey, Alexandra French, and Zachary Good; great-grandchildren, Brehnan, Virginia, James, Wyatt, Alivia, and Breccan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Kathy MacKeogh and the staff on 3 North at the Baron Center whose amazing love, care and attention allowed Pat to live her last days with compassion and dignity.

Relatives and friends are invited to a public visitation, 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 6 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A funeral mass will be held, 11 a.m., Friday, May 7 at St. Anthony of Padua, Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. A reception at The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook will follow the funeral mass.

To express condolences and to participate in Pat’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

SMCC Foundation in memory of Patricia Fahey,

towards a scholarship in the nursing program, at

2 Fort Rd.,

South Portland, ME 04106-1611

