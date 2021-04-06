Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  4/12  9 a.m.  Board of Assessment Review

Mon.  4/12  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee

Tues.  4/13  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee

Tues.  4/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  4/14  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  4/14  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  4/15  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  4/15  5 p.m.  Police Review Committee

Thur.  4/15  5 p.m.  Streetlight Review Committee

Thur.  4/15  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  4/12  1 p.m.  Mitchell Field Waterfront Work Group

Mon.  4/12  5:30 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Tues.  4/13  5 p.m.  Technology/Communications Planning Task Force

Wed.  4/14  4 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Wed.  4/14  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  4/15  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  4/13  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  4/14  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Thur.  4/15  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Public Hearing for Special Town Meeting

