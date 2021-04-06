Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 4/12 9 a.m. Board of Assessment Review
Mon. 4/12 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee
Tues. 4/13 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee
Tues. 4/13 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 4/14 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 4/14 7 p.m. School Board
Thur. 4/15 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 4/15 5 p.m. Police Review Committee
Thur. 4/15 5 p.m. Streetlight Review Committee
Thur. 4/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 4/12 1 p.m. Mitchell Field Waterfront Work Group
Mon. 4/12 5:30 p.m. Town Lands Committee
Tues. 4/13 5 p.m. Technology/Communications Planning Task Force
Wed. 4/14 4 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Wed. 4/14 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Thur. 4/15 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 4/13 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 4/14 6 p.m. Historic District Commission
Thur. 4/15 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Public Hearing for Special Town Meeting
