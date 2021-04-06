The University of Maine System is encouraging students to get vaccinated when eligibility in the state opens up to all people age 16 and older on Wednesday.

“We want every student in Maine to get vaccinated and we want to pull out all the stops,” said Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “This is our shot, meaning we own it, we should get it and we should make it as easy as possible for all our students to be inoculated and that’s what we’re going for right now.”

The UMaine System is not requiring students to get vaccinated because the vaccines have emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but an increasing number of private schools are taking that step.

Dan Demeritt, a spokesman for the system, said campuses will be working to facilitate access to vaccines, but there are no plans to hold vaccine clinics on campuses.

“The priority right now is getting students to the community clinics that exist throughout the state and providing logistical support and information to get them there,” Demeritt said. “When there is enough supply to host things on campus, that may be an opportunity for us down the road, but right now the priority is taking advantage of the clinics that are available and serving everyone across the state.”

In a virtual media availability Tuesday, several students across the system said they are planning on getting vaccinated and encourage their peers to do the same. Connor Blake, a student at the University of Southern Maine who spent 18 days in quarantine last fall after contracting COVID, said he has already signed up to get his shot.

“I think I was probably one of those naïve young adults when COVID first started, thinking, ‘I’m young. I can’t get it and if I do get it I won’t have any symptoms,'” Blake said. “Then that kind of blew up in my face when I did get it and I did have symptoms.”

Blake is now encouraging other students to get vaccinated. “Nothing beats one college student talking to another college student and I can’t be any happier myself to say I’m going to get the shot, and I hope many other students do as well,” he said.

