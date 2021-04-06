Dwight Archer 1968 – 2021 AUGUSTA – Dwight passed on Jan. 6, 2021 of natural causes. He was born on Jan. 12, 1968 in Bangor. He was predeceased by his mother, Deanna Arisimeek. He is survived by his father William Arisimeek Sr., sister Debra Cusson, and brother William Arisimeek Jr . Dwight was an amazing provider for Aiden Archer grandson. Rowan Archer daughter, and Irene Archer wife. Archer worked at BIW for 33 years. I would like to thank General Dynamics. He was proud of the accomplishments he was a part of and the ability to provide for his family. Special thanks for being a part of our life – Samantha Willard, Nick Leblanc, Donna Clifford, Wendy Conners Warren, Renee Wright, Murchie, Sandy Ware, Ken True, Eric Bowman, Terri and Andy Grigbaum, Irene and Warren Young, Denise Dunning. Erin Go Bragh Besos my love

