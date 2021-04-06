PORTLAND – Seasons of Life and Love Spring Patricia Elizabeth Budnovitch was a summer baby born in Trenton, NJ in August 1946. She was the youngest of four children. As a youngster, Patricia loved school, art, music, reading and imaginative play.During her teen years, she travelled to national parks with her sister Mariea; spent time in Rockport, Mass. with her sister, Anna; and zoomed around town in a convertible with her brother, Billy.In 1961, Patti was one of the featured dancers during the spotlight dance on American Bandstand.While a freshman at Douglass College, it was love at first sight when she met Harry at a Douglass/Rutgers mixer. Patricia attained a BA in Fine Arts from Douglass College in New Jersey. She and Harry married in the summer of 1968. During the early years of their marriage, Harry’s service in the US Army brought them to Fort Knox, Ky. and Okinawa, Japan.SummerAs newlyweds Patti and Harry lived in Seymour, Conn. and by 1977, they were blessed with three children. She loved taking the children on nature walks and making adventures on the hills behind their home. Patricia worked to attain a MS in Art Education from Southern Connecticut State University. In 1980, the young family moved to Maine and it was quite clear that Maine would be their lifelong home. Pat and Harry’s adult children all still reside in Maine. Patricia was an art teacher at Westbrook Junior High for many years, the clay unit was her favorite lesson. She was also a semi-finalist for Maine Teacher of Year in 1986. Outside of work, Patricia was an avid photographer and archivist churning out many art cards as well as many photo books that will be cherished by future generations.FallPatricia retired from teaching and became actively involved in her grandchildren’s lives. Ask any of her seven grandchildren, spending time with Mimi was simply the best. There was messy art, walks to the brook to throw rocks, sitting in Grampa’s chair while eating lunch and lots of candy. Her gifts of motherhood easily translated into grandmotherhood. Mimi shared a unique bond with each grandchild, honoring what made each grandchild special. Patricia and Harry avidly and generously supported their grandchildren’s extracurricular activities as well as their education. Whether it was new sneakers, a special summer camp or braces, Mimi and Grampa graciously offered an assist.The slower pace of retirement gave Patti more time to enjoy family, Maine’s four seasons, travel and technology. Patricia embraced modern technology with her online Etsy shop, Facebook and Instagram. During these years, Patti and Harry travelled to Paris and Italy. Their most recent trip brought them to California and the Grand Canyon in Nevada. They also welcomed two ragdoll kitties named Honey and Sugar into their home, these two sweet, fluffy cats provided silliness and companionship. WinterIn 2015, Patti and Harry moved into The Portland House and spent each day enjoying the sweeping views of Casco Bay. During this time, Patti’s Homemade Art Soaps was born. She sold her beautiful, sculptural soaps through her Etsy shop; during cruise ship season; at the Deering Oaks Farmers Market; at Village Style in Freeport, AE Ceramics in Boothbay, Gooeygump in Portland and Freckle Salvage Company in Winthrop. Her business motto was “A Little Luxury & a Lot of Fun.”Six weeks ago, Patti received an unexpected diagnosis of terminal cancer. In quick time, she transferred ownership of her soap company to Clare Bernsten of Cumberland Foreside. Clare is a talented artist who grew up next door to Patti on Longwood Drive in Portland. Despite discomfort and fear, Patti worked with Harry, Kimberly and grandson, Evan, to get all of her affairs in order. Her final weeks were spent at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. During this time at Gosnell, she was able to visit with grandchildren, dear friends and fellow art teachers. Patti truly enjoyed all of the well wishes, prayers and love from places near and far. Patti’s upbeat and insightful facebook posts will be missed by many. Her final post encouraged everyone to seek out pussy willows, crocuses and spring leaves. If you look for it, there is beauty all around. These are God’s gifts if we are open to receiving them. Predeceased by her parents, William and Anna Budnovitch, her brother, Billy Budnovitch of Missouri and sister, Mariea Guthrie of Minnesota. Patti is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Harry; her daughter Kimberly and son-in-law, Mark Mayone, her daughter Alice Sundik, her son, Gregory and daughter-in-law, Jenny; her sister, Ann Walima of Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Sophia, Harrison, Anna, Owen, Evan, Alexander and William; and nine nieces and nephews.A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Pius X Church 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. CDC guidelines with respect to capacity limits will be adhered to. Services will be lived streamed and can be viewed by going to http://www.athutchins.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an educational fund for Patricia and Harry’s seven grandchildren. Donations may be written out to Harry Sundik and sent to:﻿Harry SundikATTN: Sundik Grandchildren Education Fund 45 Eastern Promenade Portland, ME 04101﻿

