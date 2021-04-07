PORTLAND – Mary Linda Ingraham, 74, of Portland passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family and her longtime friend Patti Brown after a long illness.

Linda was born in Canada Feb. 5, 1947, the daughter of George and Anna McPherson. She grew up in Portland where she graduated from high school.

She worked at the Post Office, New England Telephone Company, Marden’s department store and Chalet Hotel for many years. She always had a smile on her face and loved working with the public.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She will be missed by us all.

She enjoyed being with her family and friends. She loved going to Florida with Dave, Karen and Little Dave, avid bingo player, playing cards, casino and shopping. She loved to go out with her family and friends to eat dinner whenever she could. There isn’t a restaurant she has not been too!

She is survived by the love of her life Doug; two sons, Mike and his wife Tammy Ingraham of Limerick and David and his wife Karen Ingraham of Windham; a brother George McPherson; four grandchildren David, Randy, Elizabeth and Travis, who she loved deeply; as well as Mary Jane and many other friends. She was predeceased by her sister Pamela Velazquez.

She loved her cats.

Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen cemetery.

